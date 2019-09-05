PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Community College administrators addressed multiple questions Thursday regarding Paul Burdick, a former driver ed instructor at the Rock Creek campus who is accused of sexually abusing students.
Below are the questions and answers from PCC.
- Was he fired or did he quit?
Mr. Burdick was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 31, 2018. He was subsequently dismissed as a PCC instructor on April 24, 2019.
- Was he just a driving instructor or did he teach other things?
Mr. Burdick was a part-time driving education instructor, part of PCC's Community Education program.
- Was he just based at RC or elsewhere?
His driving courses took place at PCC's Willow Creek Center, not at PCC's Rock Creek Campus (noted in the press release issued by Washington County Sheriff's Office -- WCSO).
- How long was he at PCC?
Mr. Paul Burdick was hired on April 1, 2012. PCC conducts criminal background checks on all of the college's instructors, which includes Community Education driving education instructors. Mr. Burdick passed his background check on March 20, 2012.
- When was the college made aware of his actions?
On August 30, 2018, a complaint was lodged against Mr. Burdick. The complaint was filed with both PCC (with its Office of Equity & Inclusion) and WCSO. PCC launched a Title IX investigation on Mr. Burdick, beginning Sept. 4, 2018.
- Were there other allegations with students?
Two students brought allegations to PCC in 2016. The college swiftly placed Mr. Burdick on administrative leave, began a Title IX investigation and contacted WCSO. Mr. Burdick was arrested on Oct. 6, 2016. The outcome of the 2016 arrest was that the District Deputy Attorney (DDA) made a decision not to proceed based upon the available evidence. The case was closed Feb. 13, 2017.
- Do we know how many students he taught every year?
We do not know the total number of students that he taught each year. We can confirm that all drive-time lessons are done with an instructor and approximately 2-3 students at a time. PCC doesn't allow 1x1 drive-time lessons.
- Has PCC reached out to former students who may have had Mr. Burdick as an instructor?
On March 19, 2019, PCC was issued a subpoena from WCSO, asking for contact information and names of PCC students enrolled in drivers education courses taught by Mr. Burdick. The college cooperated fully and sent three years-worth of names and contact information to WCSO. PCC also supplied timesheet drive times associated with course numbers, to cross reference dates and drive times.
- Do we have a statement about this?
We appreciate your outreach to the college. While we're not at liberty to discuss personnel matters, we can confirm that Mr. Burdick, a former, part-time PCC instructor has been arrested by WCSO. We can also confirm that the college has cooperated fully with law enforcement throughout this process and will continue to do so.
- Has PCC offered counseling, financial recompense or any other support to the alleged victims?
From PCC's standpoint, alleged victims can contact the college's Office of Equity and Inclusion to explore resources or get support. They also are encouraged to reach out to Detective Mark Povolny with the Washington County Sheriff's Office who has led the investigation. He can be reached at (503) 846-2427.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.