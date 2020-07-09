Racist, threatening letter sent to owner of Portland social justice company, Mimi's Fresh Tees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a Portland t-shirt company says she received a handwritten letter in the mail filled with racial slurs and death threats against her and her daughter.
Kamelah Adams believes she was targeted because of the color of her skin and because of her business, Mimi’s Fresh Tees, which focuses on love, unity, and empowerment.
Her posts of the letter on social media have thousands of shares, and she’s hoping as more people see her posts, she can bring people together to unite against racism and hate.
When Adams was ready to close her business before the pandemic because she wasn’t selling, the death of George Floyd happened, protests in Portland began, and business started booming for her.
“It felt so amazing and I just feel so loved and supported by the community in Portland,” Adams said.
But Adams’ focus shifted on Monday night when she opened up her mailbox to find the handwritten letter.
“Just that foul language and the hate in the letter," Adams said. "I was shocked. My life changed that moment. I almost had a panic attack. It was very traumatizing.”
Her posts of the letter on social media have taken off and now she’s hoping to use her platform for change.
“We need to be united to combat white supremacy and racism," Adams said. "It’s just that, because this is what that was. I think a lot of people, especially in the Portland community, just from the love that I’m receiving … they’re not tolerating that.”
Adams says she has no choice other than to uproot her family for their safety. She's moving out of their neighborhood because of this.
Portland police say they’re investigating what happened. Mayor Ted Wheeler also spoke to Adams personally Wednesday.
Adams says she feels hopeful for the future because of all of the support she’s received. Adams’ friends have organized a GoFundMe at this link.
