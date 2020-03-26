SALEM, OR (KPTV) - With businesses closing their doors, at least temporarily, around the state due to social distancing requirements, a record number of Oregonians are filing for unemployment benefits.
In the week of March 15, unemployed workers filed more than 76,000 claims, compared to just over 4,500 claims the week before.
Jeanna Swink, who was recently laid off by a Portland bakery, is expecting her check next week, but still isn't sure how she'll get by.
"Unemployment doesn't cover your rent costs even," Swink said. "I made decent money. I made $16 an hour. But my unemployment check is going to be like $200 a week. I pay almost a thousand bucks a month in rent."
Nick Petersen, who was furloughed last week from his job at a child care center, is putting off filing for unemployment in hopes of landing a short-term job in the interim.
"There’s been some sleepless nights," Peterson said. "I’ve been talking to my wife about what we’re going to do about money."
The State of Oregon Employment Department has hired new employees and shifted staff to try to handle the influx of new claims.
A spokesperson for the agency said the record number of claims could cause longer wait times for benefits.
