Red Cross volunteers are available at the following temporary evacuation locations:

Thurston High School

333 58th St.

Springfield

Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds

3800 SW Airport Way

Redmond

Oregon State Fairgrounds

2330 17th St NE

Salem

Glide Middle School

18990 N Umpqua Hwy

Glide

Kla-Mo-Ya Casino

34333 US-97

Chiloquin

Colton High School

30205 S Wall St.

Colton

