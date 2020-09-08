Red Cross volunteers are available at the following temporary evacuation locations:
Thurston High School
333 58th St.
Springfield
Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds
3800 SW Airport Way
Redmond
Oregon State Fairgrounds
2330 17th St NE
Salem
Glide Middle School
18990 N Umpqua Hwy
Glide
Kla-Mo-Ya Casino
34333 US-97
Chiloquin
Colton High School
30205 S Wall St.
Colton
