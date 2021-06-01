We are a Local Moving Company that is growing and expanding our fleet! We value our employees. Work hard and get rewarded. Come work for Redefyne Moving.
Pay/Perks:
-$18-$25 per hr. DOE
-Prevailing wage opportunities available: $47- per hour
-Paid training
-Monthly bonus program
-Cash and Card tips in addition to hourly pay
REQUIREMENTS AND JOB DUTIES
-Able to lift 50+lbs, move, push, pull, sit and stand for long periods of time
-Ability to climb stairs on daily basis
-Positive attitude
-Great customer service skills
-Must be at least 18 years old
-Must be able to pass background check (5 years)
