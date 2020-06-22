PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are offering reward money for information that leads to an arrest after they say someone set a car on fire in Portland late last month.
Authorities say the person intentionally set the car on fire during a protest event near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Taylor Street. The incident occurred in the late hours of May 29 or early hours of May 30.
Prior to the fire, unknown persons vandalized the vehicle during a protest event, investigators said.
The suspect appears to be white, have longer brown hair, and was captured on camera wearing all black clothing, a black cloth face mask, and blue gloves, according to law enforcement.
Investigators, including the Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue, are asking for help identifying the suspect or anyone involved in vandalizing the car.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
