PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help solving the December murder of 53-year-old Michael Johnson. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for anyone with information on the homicide.

Johnson’s body was found on the morning of Dec. 23 when officers were dispatched on reports of someone shot in the area of North Vancouver Avenue and North Farragut Street. Police said Johnson was found dead inside a tent with a gunshot wound.

Officers searched the area but believe the suspect left in a vehicle after the shooting.

Homicide detectives are asking for anyone with information to step forward regarding Johnson’s death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon are also offering $2,500 for anyone with information leading to an arrest in connection Johnson’s death.

To submit a secure and anonymous tip, visit the Crime Stoppers of Oregon website.