CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Riverside Fire burning near Estacada has burned 138,029 acres and remains 34 percent contained as of Saturday.
Hand crews are working to connect segments of dozer line southwest of the fire. They will also continue to work on the 224 road which is the main access to the Timberlake Job Corps and Ripplebrook Guard Station. Firefighters patrolling the perimeter of the fire will be working to find and extinguish areas where the heat is holding larger downed trees, stumps or root systems. They will be improving roads to be used as fire lines which involve thinning vegetation from along the roadsides and widening the area of bare soil.
On Friday, high winds and wet conditions presented a challenge for firefighters battling the fire, according to fire officials. The fire weakened trees and made them more susceptible to falling. Suppression repair work, including constructing waterbars to address potential soil erosion, is ongoing. Good progress is being made working along the Abbott road to secure it as a potential holding line to the north of the fire.
In total, there are 563 fire personnel assigned to fight the fire.
Current evacuation levels can be found here.
FEMA is staffing two resource centers this weekend to help people apply for federal assistance. The resource centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Estacada City Hall at 475 S.E. Main St., Estacada, OR 97023
- Molalla River School District Community Gymnasium at 412 S. Swiegle Ave., Molalla, OR 97038
The Estacada resource center will close after Sunday while the Molalla location will remain open all week.
The Riverside Fire has been determined to be human-caused.
MORE: FOX 12’s Continuing Coverage of Regional Wildfires
