Rocks, debris closed State Route 14 near White Salmon

WHITE SALMON, WA (KPTV) - The Washington State Department of Transportation says State Route 14 near White Salmon is closed in both directions due to rocks and debris in the road.
According to WSDOT, the blockage was discovered around 6:00 p.m. Thursday night near Horsethief Lake State Park at milepost 86.
WSDOT Tweeted out pictures of the blockage, showing what appears to be a vehicle surrounded by rocks in the roadway.
UPDATE: A debris slide has both directions of SR 14-CLOSED at MP 85.1/near Horsetheif Lake State Park. Crews are on scene & will be working overnight to clear the slide & reopen the highway. There's not ETA for reopening, travelers are advised to use an alternate route. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vVbNKGhv54— WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 15, 2021
They say crews will be working overnight clearing debris, but there is no timetable for reopening. They are asking drivers to take alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.