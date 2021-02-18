PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the state's biggest school district finalizes plans to bring students back to the classroom, some teachers are questioning if it's the right thing to do.
Portland Public Schools currently plans to bring K-5 students back for in-person learning in a hybrid model starting in April.
Students would be back in class four days a week for a couple hours at a time, assigned morning or afternoon time slots.
The Portland Association of Teachers has been negotiating with the district about safety protocols and assurances.
"We're talking about maintaining some really different protocols and behaviors, like students staying in desks to maintain those six foot distances on all sides at all times. Smaller groupings, and really different activities would be necessary," said PAT President Elizabeth Thiel.
Carlos Baca, an art teacher at Beach Elementary School, is concerned by a lack of ventilation in his basement classroom.
Baca has received his first dose of vaccine and is scheduled to receive the second dose later this month.
That makes him feel better about his own health and safety, but he remains concerned about his family.
"That's one of my biggest concerns with going back into a classroom and knowing that if I was fully vaccinated, that I could potentially bring home a deadly virus to my wife and my young child," said Baca.
Baca said he'd prefer to finish the year in Comprehensive Distance Learning, which would allow more of the community to be vaccinated.
The district and teacher's union are in ongoing discussions about safety protocols.
