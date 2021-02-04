Salem Keizer School District announces hybrid learning plans beginning in March

SALEM, Ore. - Salem Keizer School District is planning to get kids back in the classroom in a hybrid model starting next month.
It will begin with kindergarteners and first graders March 2, second and third graders March 9, and fourth and fifth graders March 16.
It's a hybrid plan with kids in cohorts learning at school two days a week and at home the other two days.
Kirsten Utter has 7 kids, from kindergarten to college, and 6 of them are in the district.
She isn't so sure about this plan. She's concerned about how exactly the learning will work, as far as things like teaching time or independent work for the half of the week when the kids are home.
"What really is online learning for them because it's going to be totally different from what they’ve experienced so far," she said.
And, she said nearing the end of the school year, she’s not sure it’s worth it to be back in the classroom part time.
"If they can’t go back to school full time, they should have stayed full time at home," she said. "We’re gonna be in school for two weeks and then spring break and then only in school for a month or two, maybe it's gonna be a good thing, maybe it won't be."
And Utter said she would have liked to see the oldest kids returning to the classroom first instead of the youngest.
The district is expanding limited in person instruction to focus on high school seniors who need more help to graduate.
For parents who have questions or concerns, there’s a way to submit those online to the district.
