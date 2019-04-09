SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem man died after he crashed into a tree and a chain link gate Tuesday morning, the police department says.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. near 17th Street Northeast and Woodrow Street Northeast.
According to officers, Jeremy Bogosian, 31, of Salem, was the lone occupant of the Volkswagen Jetta when he left the road and collided with the tree and chain link gate. Traffic Team officers responded to investigate and temporarily closed 17th Street Northeast.
Investigators haven’t determined a caused for the crash and don’t think any other vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
