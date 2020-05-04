(KPTV) - For the month of May, the Salvation Army is distributing good boxes for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is information on pick-up times and locations:
Mondays at Lloyd Center, located at 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Enter from Multnomah Street directly across from Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX.
Wednesdays at East Hill Church in Gresham located at 701 North Main Avenue, Gresham, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Fridays at Clackamas Town Center located at 12000 Southeast 82nd Avenue, Happy Valley, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Located on the corner of Monterey Avenue & 82nd.
