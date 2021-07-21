PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Command announced Wednesday that it will be closing four Portland metro area thrift stores on Aug. 27.
"The decision to close a store is based on fiscal responsibility. If a store is not profitable, it takes funding away from our services," Major Henry Graciani, Commander for The Salvation Army USA Western Territory ARCC, said. "We are shifting our focus from Thrift Store operations to providing additional services to the greater Portland community. In particular, we are considering sober living, workforce development, and other programs that we believe will enhance the services from The Salvation Army to the Portland community."
The Salvation Army Thrift Store and Donation Centers affected are:
- 2990 Northeast Hogan Drive in Gresham
- 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro
- 10900 Southeast Oak Street in Milwaukie
- 11847 Southwest Pacific Highway in Tigard
The last day Portland metro area ARCC-affiliated stores will accept donations will be on July 23, and the last day of sales will be on Aug. 14-except for the Milwaukie store, which will be vacated by July 30.
