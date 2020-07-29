OREGON

Portland Public Schools

Salem-Keizer Public Schools

Beaverton School District

Hillsboro School District

North Clackamas School District

Tigard-Tualatin School District

Gresham-Barlow School District

Reynolds School District

Greater Albany Public Schools

David Douglas School District

West Linn-Wilsonville School District

Oregon City School District

Lake Oswego School District

McMinnville School District

Centennial School District

Forest Grove School District

Woodburn School District

Sherwood School District

Canby School District

Parkrose School District

WASHINGTON

Evergreen Public Schools

Vancouver Public Schools

Longview Public Schools

Battle Ground Public Schools

