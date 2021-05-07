Thanks for submitting and helping FOX 12 celebrate the Class of 2021!
We will feature entries on the air and online!
It’s easy to enter!
1. Email us a photo of your grad.
-Candid pictures please (No Professional Photos)
-Please only submit once
2. Supply graduate’s first name
3. Supply graduate’s school
4. Include your first and last name
5. Include your email address
ON TV:
Watch for your entry during newscasts on FOX 12 Mondays through Fridays.
Disclaimer text:
-We cannot guarantee your entry will be broadcast.
-Entries are chosen at random. Therefore, we cannot supply the airdate or time that any given entry has aired.