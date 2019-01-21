ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Deputies arrested a man accused of dragging a North Plains police officer by car and running over one of his feet last week.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old William Callaway near Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest Alexander Street Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says Callaway on Jan. 15 was pulled over on Highway 26 in Hillsboro and provided officers with the name and birth date of another person.
Officers at the scene tried to arrest Callaway for reckless driving and providing false information, but said Callaway took off, dragging a North Plains police officer 10 feet before driving over one of his feet and then leading them on a pursuit.
Officers say Callaway during the pursuit drove in the emergency lane at a high rate of speed and without his headlights on. Officers terminated the chase near Southwest Murray Boulevard due to safety concerns and heavy traffic.
Deputies just after 1:40 p.m. Monday learned Callaway was at a home in the 2000 block of Southwest 209th Court in Aloha. Before officers arrived, the sheriff’s office says Callaway stole a family member’s wallet and ran from the house.
Deputies with help from a Hillsboro police officer and her partner, K9 Dozer, tracked down Callaway just before 2:30 p.m. K9 Dozer located Callaway's sweatshirt and a deputy then found Callaway near Southwest 198th Avenue and Alexander Street.
Callaway, of Aloha, is facing several charges related to Monday’s pursuit and the alleged incident on Jan. 15.
Washington County deputies arrested Callaway on charges of third degree theft and an outstanding Clackamas County arrest warrant. North Plains police are pursuing charges including third degree assault, eluding in a vehicle, failure to perform their duties of a driver, reckless driving, giving false information to police officer, and reckless endangering.
The North Plains police officer who was injured on Jan. 15 was transported to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center with minor injuries and was later released.
The sheriff’s office says body camera footage from the North Plains police officer will be available for release at a later date.
