MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – A climber was rescued from Mt. Hood after becoming lost in whiteout conditions on Friday night.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office first received the call around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after a climber’s friend was unable to find them. Shortly after the climber, Nikolas David Larson, 31, of Sunriver, Ore. Called 911. The told dispatch he had summited Mt. Hood earlier that day but became lost in the whiteout conditions and needed help.
Larson told authorities had a few protein bars, but no water, and by Friday night, his cell phone battery had only 2 percent left.
Search and Rescue called Portland Mountain Rescue, the Hood Ricer Crag Rats and Mountain Wave teams to assist in finding Larson.
Rescue teams were able to find Larson around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said. He was at 6,200 feet in the west side of Mt. Hood, just about Split Rock.
Rescuers administered first aid and found he was hypodermic.
An additional mountain rescue team was called to assist and was able to bring Larson down to Kiwanis Camp Road near Government Camp on Saturday. He was then taken to the hospital, but his current condition is unknown at this time.
In total 30 rescuers assisted in rescuing Larson along with help from the sheriff’s office detectives who helped determine his location by analyzing his phone data.
