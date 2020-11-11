MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash and his girlfriend are accused of confronting and assaulting a witness, according the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
Kevin Charles Derrick, 30, was arrested for charges of negligent homicide and failing to perform the duties of a driver following a hit-and-run crash that occurred on September 19 on Southeast King Road.
The sheriff's office said Robert Eugene Keys, 59, of Gladstone, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Derrick was identified as the suspect and arrested on Sept. 24.
After posting bail and being released from jail, the sheriff's office said Derrick and his girlfriend, Alysha Raeann Esser, 28, of Gresham, are accused of confronting, physically assaulting and injuring a witness in the case.
According to the sheriff's office, it is believed the intent of the assault was to deter the witness from testifying against Derrick.
Following the assault, Derrick was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on a charge of tampering with a witness. His bail was set at $1 million.
The sheriff's office asked for the public's help locating Esser on Wednesday. By just before midnight Wednesday, she had turned herself in at the Clackamas County Jail, according to deputies.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
This is ridiculous! Who, of those residing in Washington, actually believes that it is cool for Battle Ground Police to be investigating Clark Co. SO? Fair and Impartial investigation isn't what first comes to mind when you are having agencies who have day to day interaction between each other investigate each other is just stupid. Why is nothing being said about that cozy little arrangement?
Without a teaching basis for Good and Evil, without differentiating consequences between Truth and Lies, what do you expect the courts or society to accomplish here?
How do you expect to accomplish anything, to make a difference?
Spam?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.