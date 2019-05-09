STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - A shooting investigation involving a teen in Stayton was deemed a suicide.
Stayton officers responded to a home at noon Thursday on the report of a juvenile male being shot.
Investigators said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound from a handgun. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.
The medical examiner determined the teen's death was a suicide.
"Stayton PD would like you to please keep the involved family in your thoughts and prayers during this time," according to a department statement.
No further details were released. Investigators initially said Thursday they couldn't confirm the cause and circumstances of the shooting.
Stayton police were assisted by Oregon State Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department and Aumsville Police Department in this case.
