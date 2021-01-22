Amber Wilmarth joined FOX 12 in 2019 and has spent nearly a decade covering news in Oregon. She's a proud University of Oregon grad (Go Ducks!) and she loves reporting on stories that can make a difference in your day -- whether it's breaking news or giving you something to smile about over your first cup of coffee. That's why she is thrilled to be reporting on our Emmy award-winning Good Day Oregon every weekday morning.
Amber started her career in Medford, Ore. as a producer on the graveyard shift, so she's no stranger to an early alarm clock! She then worked her way up I-5. She was a bureau reporter in Roseburg, where she was the first to report live from the tragic shooting scene an Umpqua Community College. Then, she spent four years in Eugene where she anchored and produced weekend evening shows and reported during the week.
When she's not covering stories in the field, Amber loves exploring local coffee shops -- especially ones with gluten free pastries.
Amber loves meeting viewers, so if you see her out and about, be sure to say hello! Make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook for news updates, and some behind the scenes posts too!
