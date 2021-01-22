Audrey Weil is a reporter and multimedia journalist (a fancy way of saying she wears a lot of hats) at FOX 12. She joined the team in 2018 and previously reported in Eugene.
Audrey is a proud Arizona State Sun Devil, originally from Central California -- a West Coast girl no doubt.
She spends most of her mornings playing tennis. She also loves soaking up the sun, whenever it peeks through, with a nice run.
Audrey was such a tattletale in preschool, that her teacher told her parents she would be a reporter one day. And lo and behold, here she is! But the reason she chose journalism as a profession is to meet people, experience things, and share those stories with all of you!
You can reach out to her any time with story ideas, or restaurant recommendations, via email at audrey.weil@kptv.com, on Twitter, or on her Facebook page.
