Drew Reeves grew up in Wilsonville, Oregon and is thrilled to be back home and reporting in the city and state that he loves. Drew graduated from Wilsonville High School in 2009, then moved to Spokane, Washington to attend Gonzaga University.
At Gonzaga, Drew studied journalism and broadcast media studies. When he graduated in 2013, he immediately began working at KXLY in Spokane. Drew worked there for 6 years, ending his career there as a reporter and weather anchor.
When Drew left Spokane, there was no question about where he would go next. Drew moved back home and was thrilled to get a job at the news station he grew up watching.
When Drew isn’t reporting or giving the forecast, he’s usually staying active in Oregon’s beautiful outdoors. Drew is an avid runner and has run several marathons, including the Portland Marathon in 2019. Drew also grew up swimming in the Willamette River and his passion for swimming continues to this day.
One thing Drew didn’t leave in Spokane is his love for the Zags. Drew grew up an Oregon Ducks fan, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs will always have his heart. Also, go Blazers!
Now that Drew is back home, he doesn’t have any plans on leaving this beautiful state. You can see him reporting on the weekday evening news, and occasionally at the weather wall. You can follow Drew on Twitter or Facebook to connect and say hello!
