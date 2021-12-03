Ayo Elise is excited to highlight the best of the Northwest as a lifestyle and entertainment reporter at FOX12 Oregon!
Before coming to Oregon, the San Diego native worked throughout southern California and nationwide as an auto show presenter and live event host in addition to appearing in print ads and commercials. And all along the way, her love for storytelling grew. This led to opportunities to work with brands and digital media outlets to share fun and inspiring stories about pop culture, technology, beauty, restaurants, travel and more.
Ayo’s career started right after college, graduating from Chapman University and later on studying broadcasting at San Diego City College. She describes herself as a life-long learner with a love for adventure, a good vanilla oat milk latte (add whip!), podcasts, and TV. On her days off, you can find Ayo outdoors hitting the trails with her partner or hanging out at home playing with very floofy cats.
Got an idea for a story? Just shoot Ayo an email at ayo.elise@kptv.com. You can also follow her on Instagram.