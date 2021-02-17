Bridget Chavez is a reporter for FOX 12 and joined the team in June of 2020. Bridget grew up in the small town of Belen, New Mexico. She earned her undergraduate degrees from the University of New Mexico; a Bachelor of Arts in both Journalism & Mass Communication and another in Political Science. Bridget has been passionate about storytelling and news for as long as she can remember.
After graduating from UNM in 2014, she decided to teach special education for students in underserved communities in the Bay Area through Teach for America. During her time with TFA, she also earned a Master of Arts degree from Loyola Marymount University. After teaching, Bridget earned her Master of Science Degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from Newhouse at Syracuse University.
Bridget began her broadcast career in Reno, Nevada at KOLO 8 News Now. During her time there, Bridget covered everything from politics, to crime, to extreme weather. Bridget launched her own news series, “Beyond the Call,” to highlight community members who went above the call of duty to serve others. Alongside her friends and colleagues, Bridget received an Emmy Award for her role as a reporter for special coverage of the anniversary of the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.
In her free time, you can catch Bridget snowboarding, running, hiking or exploring as much of the outdoors as possible. She is an avid reader and loves to spend time with family, friends and of course her cat -- who is also named Cat. Have a story idea? You can reach Bridget by email at bridget.chavez@kptv.com, on Twitter @BridgetChavezTV, her Facebook page or on Instagram @_bchav.
