Camila Orti grew up in the Midwest but is thrilled to now call the Pacific Northwest her home. Since she started at FOX 12 in December 2019, Camila enjoyed poking fun at her coworkers who are "cold" in the winter here.
Born in Stony Brook, New York to immigrant Argentinean parents, Camila spent most of her life in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Go Big Red!) to study broadcast journalism. In college, she traveled to New Delhi, India to tell stories about the homeless population and challenges facing women in traditional communities. Camila competed in the Hearst Journalism Awards program, where she was awarded second place at the 2013 National Championship in San Francisco in the category of television news.
As a bilingual reporter, Camila started her television career in Nebraska, first at KLKN, then at KETV in Omaha, where she covered everything from presidential campaigns to devastating tornadoes and historic flooding. You can catch Camila wearing many hats here at FOX 12, including reporting in the field, or filling in on the anchor desk or in the weather center.
Camila loves the outdoors and is excited to explore a part of the country that is a little less flat and a little more green (No offense, Nebraska!). When she's not at work, you can find her on the trails running or cycling, or swimming in a lake, pool or river. Camila is a runner-turned-triathlete who has completed five Half Ironman races and a couple of marathons... She's always looking ahead to the next crazy event she can sign up for!
Outside of training, Camila also loves cooking (ask her about her mother's empanada recipe!), curling up with a good book, and hanging out with her dog, Oso, and husband, Johnny.
Have a story idea? Email Camila at camila.orti@kptv.com, or find her on Twitter and Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.