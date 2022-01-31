Paulina Aguilar joined FOX 12 in November 2021 as a news and sports reporter and multi-media journalist.
Paulina hails from Pasadena, California. She attended Citrus Community College where she was a member of the softball team. Paulina continued her studies at California State University of Fullerton and received a bachelor's degree in Radio/TV/Film. Paulina started her television career behind the scenes as a production assistant working on projects such as the People’s Choice Awards and the MTV Music Awards. Paulina later transitioned to broadcasting where she hosted for the podcast, AfterBuzz TV, and covered The Academy of Country Music Awards.
Prior to Oregon, Paulina was a news assistant for KABC7 in Los Angeles. She turned her passion for sports into a job and made the move to Grand Junction, Colorado, as a sports anchor and reporter. She covered Broncos Training camp and the X Games 2020 in Aspen, but says the highlight of her time in Colorado was flying with the Blue Angels.
During her free time, Paulina loves to spend time with her husky, Shaw, at the beach, listen to live music and travel the world. Don’t be fooled by her pint size stature, you can find her on the court playing volleyball or on the diamond.