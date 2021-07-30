Spencer Thomas joined FOX 12 in June of 2020 as an entertainment & lifestyle multimedia journalist/reporter for MORE Good Day Oregon at 9:00 a.m. She’s an entertainment junkie at heart and thrives on telling in-depth, community feel-good stories that kick off your day the right way. She is beyond thrilled to work in the PNW, highlighting all there is to offer in our coverage area.
Spencer hails from the Midwest, born and raised in Commerce, Michigan, 45 minutes outside the Motor City, Detroit. She attended Central Michigan University (fire up chips!!!), studying broadcast journalism. Throughout her 4 years at CMU, she worked as an executive producer, field reporter, and anchor at the university’s award-winning, student-produced news channel, News Central 34.
Before coming to Oregon, Spencer started her career at Local 22 & 44 News, the ABC/FOX affiliate in Burlington, Vermont where she worked as a live-morning reporter covering all types of news. Throughout her 2 ½ years covering stories in Vermont, Northern New York, and New Hampshire, she says she found her niche in the world of broadcast journalism, feature reporting! Spencer was known in the community for finding in-depth community-based pieces and putting positive storytelling at the forefront of her career, which ultimately lead her to where she is today!
When not on-air, you can find Spencer bopping around Portland socializing and exploring amazing restaurants, wineries, and breweries. She loves nothing more than getting out into the great outdoors, snowboarding her way through the winter season (as any Midwesterner should), and golfing, cycling, and traveling in the summer! Fun fact about Spencer; she’s obsessed with cows (don’t ask questions).
Spencer LOVES hearing from FOX 12 viewers, if you have a story idea or just want to say hi, message her on Instagram.
