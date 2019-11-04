Stephanie Domurat joined Fox 12 Oregon in September of 2019 as a host of More Good Day Oregon.
Stephanie is an Emmy Award-winning anchor/reporter with nearly a decade of experience in storytelling. She has worked as an anchor, reporter, producer and videographer and loves meeting people and telling their stories. Her journalism career started in April of 2008 as a news reporter at KULR-TV in Billings, Montana. Since, she has worked in markets across the country, including Charlotte, North Carolina, Eugene, Oregon, and Waco, Texas. She has lived in Oregon for several years, and is so excited to be hosting and reporting for MORE Good Day Oregon at Fox 12 Oregon.
She was born in Western New York (Go Bills!), but was raised in Southern California. She first fell in love with journalism as an intern at KOCE-TV, the local PBS affiliate in Orange County, California. From there, she attended Chapman University and graduated from the Dodge School of Film and Television. During her education, she had the opportunity to intern and report at three stations across Orange County and Los Angeles, including KCBS-TV and PBS' KOCE-TV.
Her favorite thing about journalism is being able to call attention to issues that matter to a community. She feels lucky to be able to share incredible stories as part of her job. As a reporter, she has been touched by so many stories, but her most memorable was the Big Sky Honor Flight from Billings, Montana to Washington, D.C. It was a trip that allowed her the opportunity to witness and share the journey of nearly 100 World War II Veterans taking a trip to D.C. to see the memorial that stands in their honor.
Stephanie has covered and field anchored historic events including the Fertilizer Plant Explosion in West, Texas, the tragic mass shooting at Umpqua Community College, the Olympic Trials in Track & Field and President Obama's visit to Roseburg. Stephanie also covered the resignation of Gov. John Kitzhaber and the 2016 Presidential race, including then candidate Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. She was also the only local news reporter in the room when Barack Obama made a surprise visit to a home in Billings, Montana during his 2008 presidential campaign.
Stephanie has a passion for health and medical reporting. She has completed several semesters of post-baccalaureate education in physical and social sciences because of her passion and interest in health and science. She even spent a summer as a neuroscience research assistant in the Department of Biology at Cal Poly Pomona. Stephanie has also gained other professional experience as a community education manager, educating the public and advocating for victims of domestic and sexual violence. She has also volunteered as a mentor with multiple organizations including A Family for Every Child, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the YWCA, and as a medical counselor at Texas Lions Camp.
When she's not working, Stephanie loves the outdoors, live music, great food and new adventures. Feel free to reach out to Stephanie with story ideas, or just to say hello. She’d love to hear from you! You can contact her by email at Stephanie.Domurat@kptv.com, on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
