Will Maetzold is a digital reporter for FOX 12 Oregon. His stories appear exclusively on the FOX 12 streaming news app, OTT platforms and on kptv.com.
Will came to FOX 12 from KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City. He worked as a multimedia journalist at the station. He covered events such as a statewide teacher walkout, a foiled plan to bomb a downtown building and 2020 presidential campaign stops. He also reported live at major events like concerts and college football games.
Will began his TV news career in Medford, Oregon, at KTVL-TV. He started with the station as the morning news anchor in 2014. He then moved to anchoring weekend newscasts and reporting. He covered devastating wildfires, the Umpqua Community College shooting and major court cases. He was part of the station’s high school football and basketball coverage every year.
Will is an avid sports fan. He is originally from Columbus, Ohio, so naturally his allegiance lies with the NHL’s Blue Jackets. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri and is also a diehard Tigers fan. He also likes checking out Trail Blazers and Ducks games. His other hobbies include running and exploring the beautiful state of Oregon.
Will likes the extra time he has to put together digital stories for FOX 12. He likes covering stories that will make a difference for the people in our community. If you see him around town, let him know if you have an idea!