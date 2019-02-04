PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Snow falling Monday night is starting to stick in some parts of the Portland metro area, which could make for a slippery Tuesday morning commute.
The Corbett School District will be closed on Tuesday. Other school districts will be on a two-hour delay, including Evergreen, Vancouver, Hockinson, Battle Ground, Camas, Gresham-Barlow, Bandon, Sheridan, North Santiam and Willamina.
Overnight into Tuesday morning, FOX 12 meteorologists are forecasting a trace to 2 inches of snow for the west hills, as well as the central and east metro areas.
The higher end of that snow total is more likely east of Interstate 205, including areas around Gresham, Happy Valley, Camas and Battle Ground.
Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible east of Washougal, Corbett, Sandy and Estacada.
That means snowy roads are possible for the morning commute, especially hilly areas east of I-205, according to the FOX 12 Weather Blog.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said the western metro area and south to Salem will likely see less than a half inch of snow, with many people in those areas waking up to no snow Tuesday.
Gresham saw a dusting of snow Monday night, enough to cover the tops of cars and add to the city’s décor.
“It’s kind like a good start to 2019 because it’s not a snowstorm hopefully, but it’s still snow, it’s cold and it feels good,” said Gresham resident Guadalupe Felix.
People in Gresham say it has been a steady snowfall most of the day.
“I love the snow. It’s awesome, it's beautiful, I love having at least one good snow a year and so far, here it is,” said Luke Livengood.
But as much as they enjoy it now, they can’t help but think of what lies ahead.
“Tomorrow’s just going to be really hectic with people driving around,” said Khadijah Butler, who lives in Gresham.
FOX 12 spoke with a couple people who have to get to downtown Portland bright and early for work and school. While a little snow is nice, if it keeps up, they are hoping it doesn’t cause too much trouble.
“I have to go to school at 8 in the morning,” said Felix. “If it does get bad, I’ll probably take the MAX.”
Butler said, “I don’t have snow tires right now, but I’m pretty sure I can handle it, but other people I’m kind of worried about how they’re going to be driving and handling it.”
They say at least for now, while they’re still on foot, they’re taking in all the fresh power February has to offer.
In Clark County, snow continued to fall Monday evening, covering cars, trees and even parts of the roadways.
Washington Department of Transportation crews have been keeping a close eye on the conditions in southwest Washington.
The department has nine slow plows and they're working around the clock during their first snow of the season here.
They have 300 tons of salt on hand ready to go if needed, and they'll use that in combination with de-icer that's also put on the roads.
Black ice is the dangerous factor everyone is concerned about here.
WSDOT is recommending drivers give themselves a lot of time to get to their destination. They are also asking you to leave extra space between you and the cars around you.
As far as Tuesday goes, the department is warning people icy conditions could last through the morning commute.
Crews will be out here treating the roads, but they want drivers to slow down and as always to be careful near their equipment.
