Some blame Portland violence on inaction from city leaders

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday night marked the fifth night of riots in a row in Downtown Portland, leaving many to wonder what city leaders are doing to get the violence under control.
Tuesday night, police declared a riot at Portland’s City Hall. Police said that people broke into the building through glass doors and windows and someone even tried to light it on fire.
Wednesday morning, crews boarded up doors and windows and cleaned up the graffiti. Throughout the day, people stopped by to take pictures.
Some say it’s saddening to see the destruction, but that it’s also not representative of what is actually happening in Portland.
“I think that what has happened is the violence and vandalism has captured more public attention, both local and national. It does not represent the struggle and the fight that we’re in. It doesn’t further it, it hurts it,” said Nikki Mandell.
Mandell says she has been supporting the Black Lives Matter movement throughout other parts of the city and wish so much of the media coverage wasn’t focused on vandalism and violence. She says that she puts the blame for the violence on city leaders.
“My point is had city leaders actually proactively decided to behave themselves and been leaders and responsive to and invite in the people who have needs in this city, this would not have happened. So I really put it on the mayor and police,” she said.
The violence downtown does appear to be escalating. August has seen an increasing number of riots, especially riots declared several nights in a row.
Tuesday night, 25 people were arrested, two of them juveniles.
Fox 12 reached out to city leaders Wednesday to ask them what they are doing to bring an end to the destruction in the city.
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kaufory released a statement, saying:
“I do not condone the violence, the vandalism or the destruction that has been occurring these last 90 days. If it’s one thing we’ve learned, fighting violence with violence does not work. After hundreds of years of racial injustice in our country, our state and our city, I believe the public wants to see real transformation of the public safety system.”
She went on to say that she supports the decision by District Attorney Mike Schmidt to only prosecute certain charges among protesters.
Kaufory added that it’s critical for Portland to remain focused on the work needed to transform “systematically racist institutions.” Her statement went on to say:
“I think it’s also important for those engaging in the nightly protests to know that work is underway across our community to do that. In our most recent budget, we invested in jail diversion programs, initiatives that repair the harm experienced by people involved with the criminal justice system, and in supports for people returning to the community.”
Representatives from the city commissioners, police and Governor Kate Brown did not respond to questions about what they are doing to end the violence.
