SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Marion and Polk counties are joining some of the other counties in Oregon entering Phase 1 of reopening Friday, and some businesses are getting ready for the return of customers.
The two counties had initially had their applications for reopening denied, but Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown gave them the green light. Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties are now the only ones left not allowed to begin their reopening processes.
Friday many businesses who have been closed for around two months will get to be back open. Restaurants will also be allowed to welcome dine-in guests again.
“We’re really excited to get back to normal,” said Matthew Adams, an operating partner at Bo&Vine Burger Bar in downtown Salem.
The restaurant says it’s working to get its tables open as quickly as possible.
“We’re just trying to make sure we have all our ducks in a row to open as soon as we can, so next week it looks like when that’ll be happening,” Adams said.
But not every business will be changing their operations right away.
“I would love to see people again, I just want to do it safely,” said Karl Knudson, co-owner of Kraftworks Taphouse.
Kraftworks says for now, it will continue to be take-out only.
“We really are erring on the side of caution and saying hey we’re going to play it safe and we might not make as much money, but we know that at the end of the day people are going home safe and we’re not contributing to a problem,” said Knudson.
And some customers say they may also hold off for a little while before returning to their normal hangout spots.
“I think I’m going to keep it safe, stay at home, order food, keep doing what I’ve been doing over the last few weeks,” said Jonathan Garza, a resident of Salem.
Though the past couple months have been very difficult for many businesses, Knudson says there has actually been some positives thanks to social media.
“I’m really excited that we’ve built a lot of customers and generated a following for people that are going to come to us for our food, for our cocktails, for our atmosphere that didn’t know about us beforehand,” he said.
Knudson says, in addition to safety, the restrictions required of restaurants during Phase 1 are so strict it doesn’t make sense for them to open Friday. He says when they feel ready the restaurant will likely just set up outdoor seating to start with.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
