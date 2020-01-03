SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Some say a ban on camping in Salem intended to move those experiencing homelessness out of public spaces and toward services hasn’t changed anything for them, except to take away their only shelter.
When city officials passed an ordinance in December that would ban public camping, they also called for permanent nighty shelter bed to be available for the homeless population.
The current facilities only open if it’s below 32 degrees, but as of this week, a permanent shelter space still has not been secured, while the ban on tents remains.
“Certainly, the question of ‘where can the people go?’, ‘who will no longer be able to camp?’ was of concern to council,” Steve Powers, city manager, said.
The city in mid-December banned by ordinance the ability to camp in public spaces, but the people have stayed. Some who experience homelessness say the effect is their belonging strewn about the sidewalk–things that would normally be in a tent.
“If they want me to get a job and get off these streets, how can I get a job if my stuff is all scattered out,” Harley said. “At least if I’m out on a trail somewhere with a locking tent my stuff is secure.”
“There was no prohibition on someone coming in front of someone’s home, and erecting a tent,” Powers said.
The city says police now have a framework to approach the issue, with enforcing being at the discretion of law enforcement.
While the city says it must also represent the interests of property owners and keep public spaces clean, those living in them say they don’t see this as a solution.
The city provides funding to a nonprofit, Arches, to manage the shelters. Arches has been tasked by the city to establish nightly shelter beds through March, regardless of the temperature.
Arches couldn’t be reached for comment Friday night, but in a statement earlier this week, they cited the inability to secure a lease in in time as the reason.
