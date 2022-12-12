Breaking the Addiction Cycle

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about but Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/

Alcohol use disorder is difficult to manage during the holidays, but Kaiser Permanente is helping to reduce the stigma and make it easy to get help.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we have integrated alcohol use disorder into our primary care model so that we treat it like any other medical condition,” said Chloe Rusca, Behavior Health Consultant for Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Behavioral health consultants at Kaiser Permanente work with patients to identify their use and intake. They provide tools to reduce alcohol intake and how to talk to their family and communicate the changes that they’re hoping to make,” Rusca said.

According to a recent study, Oregon ranks 5th in the nation for alcohol use disorder.

Kaiser Permanente research has shown that integrating substance use treatment into primary care can result in better long-term outcomes.

“I think alcohol use disorder and all other substance use disorders are historically stigmatized and so people don’t reach out, but recovery is possible. Like any other medical condition, I think the most important thing about alcohol use disorder is taking baby steps. We know that taking little steps is the easiest way to start drinking less,” Rusca said.

There are ways to help. Make sure you have mocktails available if you are throwing a party this holiday season. Don’t leave the wine and beer out. Make people ask for drinks instead of having them out. Leave the nonalcoholic beverages where other people can see them.

“The first step is always the hardest. So if you or a loved one are struggling with alcohol use disorder, we’re here to help. Kaiser Permanente is here to help,” Rusca said.