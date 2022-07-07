Recognizing Stroke Symptoms

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente Northwest and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente Northwest, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Knowing the key signs of a stroke and advanced treatments at Kaiser Permanente could save your life.

”Thanks to incredible innovation and stroke treatment, people are much more likely to survive a stroke,” said Dr. Hami Ramani, neurologist with Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Strokes are most common among people over age 60 but can happen to anyone at any age.

”Key symptoms of stroke include difficulty with balance, difficulty with your vision, facial weakness, weakness in the arm on one side or the other, trouble talking,” said Dr. Ramani.

An easy way to remember this is to think “BE FAST” which stands for balance, eyes, face droop, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and time to call 911.

Quick treatment can help limit brain damage caused by stroke and increase the chance of a full recover.

”Some lifestyle changes that can be made to help prevent stroke include staying active, stopping smoking, drinking less and eating a healthy diet.”

Kaiser Permanente Northwest has been recognized by the American Heart Association for providing the best quality of care for stroke patients.