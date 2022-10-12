Delivering Convenience: How Virtual Tools are Transforming Maternity Care

(Pexels)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Virtual care is here to stay, and Kaiser Permanente is using this technology to deliver convenient maternity care from the comfort of home.

Kaiser Permanente is now providing in home maternity care using tech devices for those who want the convenience of attending some maternity appointments virtually.

“If you and your care team determine that remote maternal monitoring is right for you, you will be enrolled and receive a kit as well as teaching on how to use it,” said Dr. Emily West, OBGYN at Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

The monitor and scale are Bluetooth enabled and pair with a smartphone app. The results are automatically uploaded to your care team.

“With this new maternity care option, you will have a mix of in person and virtual visits throughout your pregnancy and have the flexibility to get care in a way that works for you,” said Dr. West. “One of the things that our patients are most excited about with this option is how convenient it is for their schedule.”

It is important to see your Kaiser Permanente care team at key moments throughout your pregnancy for procedures such as lab work, vaccinations, and ultrasounds.

“We’re excited to be able to use the latest technology to provide the best at home care and support people for a healthy happy pregnancy,” said Dr. West.