Heart Health Issues on the Rise

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in both men and women.

Kaiser Permanente projects heart disease is going to increase 30% by the year 2060.

Kaiser Permanente has the top-rated heart program in Oregon to provide coronary artery disease therapies that may benefit a patient by avoiding surgery.

There are ways to reduce your risk. Simple healthy lifestyle choices such as exercising more, eating healthy, and avoiding smoking can significantly reduce one’s risk for heart disease.