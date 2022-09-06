Kids’ Eye Health, In Focus

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Doctors at Kaiser Permanente Northwest are seeing a skyrocketing increase in nearsightedness in children across the northwest and worldwide.

“Being nearsighted, or not being able to see far away, can impact children negatively with school work, social interactions and day to day functioning,” said Dr. Nanette Curtis, Chief of Optometry for Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Kaiser Permanente is offering promising new treatments that can slow the rate of increase in nearsightedness by 60%. The two advanced treatments offered are atropine eye drops, a low dose of a dilating eye drop taken once a day, and a specially designed soft contact lens called My Sight, which was FDA approved in November of 2019.

“Kids are identified as nearsighted between the ages of six and 12, when eyesight changes most,” said Dr. Curtis. “These treatments can greatly reduce the rate of nearsightedness, so kids will be less reliant on glasses or contact lenses as they get older.”

Vision problems can often be detected by Kaiser Permanente pediatricians at a well-child check, as well as during a during a routine visit with a Kaiser Permanente optometrist.

“Myopia isn’t reversible, and children being treated with low dose atropine will still need glasses, but in most cases their nearsightedness won’t get nearly as bad as for those children that haven’t received treatment,” said Dr. Curtis.