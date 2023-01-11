Lowering Your Risk of Diabetes

(Image Point Fr | Shutterstock)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Diabetes afflicts 29 million people in the United States, doubling in the last ten years and getting even worse during the pandemic.

According to Kaiser Permanente Northwest, nearly 1 in 3 Americans either suffers from diabetes or lives with prediabetes. Rates have doubled in the last 10 years and got even worse during the COVID-19 pandemic due to delay of medical care, as well as changes of lifestyle during the pandemic lockdown, including weight gain and less physical activity for some people.

Kaiser Permanente has been a leader in diabetes research for more than 25 years. Their Center for Health Research has created a massive new national dataset of patients with diabetes to conduct research on prevention and treatment.

”We did this so we can track the care and the outcomes of people with diabetes, allowing us to provide better care for our members as well as understand the natural history of diabetes and the interventions to prevent complications,” said Kaiser Permanente Dr. Keith Bachman. “One of the really interesting learnings from the Kaiser Permanente Diabetes Registry is that people with insomnia are 28% more likely to develop diabetes. And if people with insomnia undergo a behavior treatment program, they can actually reduce the risk of diabetes.”

Ways to lower your risk of diabetes include becoming more active, eating fewer processed foods and working on your sleep.

”It turns out that not enough sleep or poor sleep quality does increase the risk of diabetes by making the whole adding more stress to the whole system. Making changes in your lifestyle is difficult but meaningful. You don’t have to do everything at once,” said Dr. Bachman.

Screening for diabetes can also make a difference.

”Screening can help us detect diabetes early. And if they find out that they’re at risk for diabetes due to mildly elevated blood sugar, they can make those changes to lower the risk of getting diabetes,” Dr. Bachman said.