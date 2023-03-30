Mental Health Support: Why Integrated Care can be a Difference-maker

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Mental health issues are on the rise. The CDC estimates that nearly 50% of the U.S. population will have a mental health disorder at some point in their lifetime.

Kaiser Permanente has many mental health and substance use options that are available to patients in various forms. These include a visit to a Primary Care office, in the hospital or in a specialty mental health and addiction clinic. Research done at Kaiser Permanente shows 47% of patients receiving treatment for depression within their Primary Care team are achieving remission within six months. Doctors are also seeing double the impact when Primary Care teams collaborate with a Kaiser Permanente Behavioral Health Team to get patients faster results.

Specialists say getting your mental health under control is going to help your behaviors, such as the ability to take your medications. Kaiser Permanente doctors see improved outcomes for heart disease and diabetes patients when their mental health needs are addressed.

If you’re struggling with depression, anxiety, or substance use don’t wait -- Kaiser Permanente is here to help.