Reducing Your Risk of Dementia

Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older adults, but a new Kaiser Permanente study may help reduce the risk.

”Dementia really put simply is a syndrome that affects your memory or other types of thinking,” said Dr. Preston Peterson, Chief of Geriatrics with Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Dr. Preston says activities like balancing a checkbook, managing medications and driving can be affected by dementia.

”It can be a very devastating diagnosis at the end of the day, it has significant effect on the person, on their family, on their caregiver,” said Dr. Peterson. “When we give the diagnosis of dementia, we are giving a serious diagnosis that affects not only the person diagnosed but also everyone around them in their support system.”

Dementia tends to progress over time. There are no cures or disease modifying therapies. Loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of dementia in older adults by up to 50 percent. Sensory loss, such as vision or hearing loss, tend to be seen as an emerging dementia risk factor.

”There has been a new Kaiser Permanente research study showing that cataract surgery as a means of correcting vision loss can lower the risk of dementia by 30% in older adults,” said Dr. Peterson.

Other ways to reduce dementia risk include staying physically, socially, and mentally active, remain socially engaged with your friends and family, and eating a healthy diet.