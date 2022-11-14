The Science of Vaccine Safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kaiser Permanente and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, visit https://kpnwinthenews.org/.

Vaccine technology proved safe and effective at preventing severe illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. It can continue to protect families from flu and other viruses this winter.

“During the pandemic, Kaiser Permanente doctors and researchers were involved in the initial vaccine studies for the Pfizer vaccine, and we were able to help demonstrate both the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine against COVID-19,” said Dr. Katie Sharff, Chief of Infectious Disease at Kaiser Permanente Northwest.

Kaiser Permanente Northwest researchers and doctors were involved in multiple studies, including one study on Remdesivir, which is an antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

“Doctors and researchers at KPNW are still contributing to multiple evolving therapies that we use to treat COVID and other viruses,” Dr. Sharff said. “We are so fortunate to have this amazing vaccine technology for evolving viruses such as flu and COVID, both of which could be circulating at the same time this winter.”

Based on recent data, health experts are expecting a severe flu season.

“As more people spend time indoors, we’re expecting other respiratory viruses to be circulating as well,” Dr. Sharff said. “To protect yourself against flu this winter, get your flu shot, which is the best way to protect against flu. Additionally, when you are getting your flu shot, you can get your updated COVID-19 booster.”

During the pandemic, many children fell behind with routine immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a good time to check in with your doctor and make sure you and your child are up to date on all your routine immunizations.

“We will continue to see new variants of COVID-19 as well as new emerging viruses and infections. However, with advances in medical technologies such as the mRNA vaccines, we have tools to manage these diseases and minimize their impact.” Dr. Sharff said.