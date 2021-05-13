After-school program helps keep baseball alive for kids in Portland during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Life can be a lot like baseball, failure will come but what’s the next pitch? Friends of Baseball has modified it’s world via Zoom to bring the game to a kids room.
“Baseball is just an excuse to really mentor and to break up the isolation that this pandemic has created for families as well as students,” said Gerald Bolden who is a lead coach at Friends of Baseball.
A partnership with Friends of Baseball and Major League Baseball is out to revive the joy for the game in the inner cities with the Full Count RBI program, that is now a virtual academy.
Fellow Portland-based non-profit, Self Enhancement and Friends of Baseball are a gold glove double play duo in reaching kids who need something like this the most. “Kiddos that are normally super shy and super quiet, literally are flourishing right now,” said Monique Shellmire with Self Enhancement.
Hope springs eternal as FOB’s spring courses have been a home run. ““It’s hard to generate any interest in baseball just due to, it’s hard to access. It costs $300 to buy a glove so the fact that it was only reaching a certain population, I wanted to really reach out to the low social economic status families and to give them an opportunity and a chance,” said Bolden.
Full Count RBI kids like 10-year-old Bryson uses his swag bag on the regular. “My aunt has softball practice and games, so I go on the JV field, I put down my bases and I used my bat and hit.”
These kids log on for an uplift and unity with talented Tuesdays and the ball player of the week.
“Each student gets to say a good friend word that describes how they feel towards that ball player of the week, so they get to say things that describe what a good friend is. Responsible, nice, cool maybe, so he has a lot of really great words that describe Bryson on his poster,” said Chad Garber another lead coach with Friends of Baseball.
Consistent support builds up healthy social and emotional minds that's amazing for girls and boys. Friends of Baseball hopes to soon be able to be back in person while retaining those new friends they’ve made in the virtual world.
