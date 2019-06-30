(AP) -- A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed on a four-year Supermax extension that will be worth nearly $200 million.
The extension was agreed to on Sunday, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press Sunday because the deal has not been signed. It will kick in for the 2021-22 season with a salary of nearly $44 million and will end in 2024-25 with Lillard holding an option of nearly $55 million for that season.
The Blazers will pay Lillard $29.8 million next season and $31.6 million in 2020-21.
ESPN and Yahoo Sports were first to report the Lillard terms.
-- AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.