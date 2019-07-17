PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Just over a week since winning the World Cup with Team USA, four of the Portland Thorns’ biggest stars returned to the squad for training today.
Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, Emily Sonnett and Adrianna Franch are back home after a whirlwind victory tour.
“You guys have probably seen what we have been doing the past two weeks or so,” Horan said Wednesday.
“You are lucky I have a smile on my face right now, because I feel like a zombie,” said Franch.
“I think the celebrations are always fun. You go from treating your body like a temple to just like throwing it out the window so in that way, it's a bit of a recovery,” said Heath.
Franch said the sport brings people together and now the teammates are back together for the NWSL stretch run.
“Being able to play with the best in the world every single day and that competitiveness you need to bring every single day, using that and bringing that back into the NWSL environment is crucial,” Sonnett said.
The Thorns take on Utah on Friday and face Houston at Providence Park next Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.