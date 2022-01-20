GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – The journey along the Barlow trail has seen plenty of wagon wheels come and go, but the Gresham community has been paced by a true leader of men since 1987.

To play for Tom Johnson is to love T.J. forever and the feeling is mutual from generation to generation.

“When I took the job here many, many years ago, I moved into the community, I think I wanted to develop a family atmosphere for our kids and for the parents as well," Johnson said.

Mission accomplished for a man who coached his own kids and now has four players on Barlow’s varsity with fathers who played for him in the 90’s.

Ryan Weber, Brian Gentry, Billy Townsend and Josh Atkins share that Barlow bond with their youngest sons, Sam Weber, Aiden Gentry, Gabe Townsend and Jalen Atkins.

"I just started dunking recently and I asked him, you know, what happened to you if you ever missed a dunk when you played? He said he had to run a lot so I thought that was pretty funny," Gabe Townsend said, who is junior at Barlow.

You best not miss an in-game gimmie with a Gresham guru who gives so much and never forgets a name and a face in a place that so many still call home sweet home.

"Every decision I have made my entire life was made for me by what he taught me. I still remember the quotes that he stuck in my locker," Ryan Weber said, who graduated in 1993.

Billy Townsend can also speak to that after the toughest time of his life.

"My oldest son passed away five years ago. TJ has been like a, call it a second father, or even a good friend to my son through some hard times so he is a good man.," Townsend said. He graduated in 1995.

Bruin pride sure endures for generations. TJ is one of eight men to surpass more than 600 wins in Oregon state history and the Language Arts Teacher has a few more in his bag.