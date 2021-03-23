Beaver mobile making the trip to NCAA Tournament from New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, NM (KPTV) – The Oregon State Beavers men's basketball team is going to the next round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis and one alumnus is making the trip to see the team play in person, all the way from New Mexico.
Lew Johnson is making the drive in his Beaver mobile. It’s a motorhome decked out in OSU colors, complete with pullouts and a satellite dish. Johnson says he is leaving on Tuesday.
He’ll make a stop in Chicago to pick up his son and then both will be in Indianapolis for the matchup against Loyola-Chicago, but with pandemic protocols it might be tough getting in.
"I got a good friend of mine who is a booster and I'll know by 6 tonight if I have tickets but he has always come through in the clutch," said Johnson.
The Beavers hit the court on Saturday. Tip-off is at 11:40 a.m.
