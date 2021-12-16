BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – The early signing period came and went and the 2022 schedules have been released but what about those final snaps of 2021?
"The biggest thing is that the players are easy, the adults are the ones that are crazy!” said Bryan McClendon, the interim head coach for the Ducks.
While McClendon doesn’t know if he’ll be kept on the new U of O staff of Dan Lanning or join Mario Cristobal in Miami, the 37-year-old former receiver at Georgia is here for now for the kids who care to win.
The Ducks will be without unanimous All-American Kayvon Thibedeaux who has already turned pro and Devon Williams who will join him in declaring for the NFL Draft.
If you’re wondering where Lanning is he’s back in Athens, Georgia to coach up the Bulldogs offense in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff.
The 2022 schedule release has the Ducks and Beavers playing the Friday after Thanksgiving in Corvallis which will soon be missing the old west side of what was Parker Stadium. An implosion to then raise Reser is planned for January 7.
Before they blow it up, the Beavs are soaking up the good life in Los Angeles by going up against Utah State in Saturday’s 4:30 kickoff of the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
It will be the first game as full-time defensive coordinator for former Beavs’ linebacker, Trent Bray who was promoted this week to DC by Johnathan Smith after OSU moved on from Tim Tibesar earlier in the season.
The Beavs had two of their better defensive performances under Bray against Stanford and Arizona State. The game at Autzen, not so much.
At 7-5, this is a longtime coming for OSU. The team was last in the postseason when Mike Riley was still around and Bray had his first stint on the staff in 2013.