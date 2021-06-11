EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – While the USA Track & Field Olympic trials begin one week from Friday in Eugene, Friday was the men’s finals for the NCAA Championships in front of 5,000 fans inside the new Hayward Field.
Oregon Freshman Micah Williams out of Portland’s Benson High School was the indoor national champ and nearly won the 100-meter outdoor crown too. Williams had a great start and led for nearly 90 meters but was nipped at the finish line and placed third in 10.11 seconds. The winner was at 10.05.
The former FOX 12 High School Spotlight kid is the state record holder when he ran 10.21 for the Benson Techsters back in 2019 when the OSAA last held a championship track event. The women of Oregon take the track for the female finals on Saturday.
